Katrina Kaif is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood. Be it her city sightings, gym looks, airport looks or red carpet appearances, the beauty never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her flawless stylish wardrobe. Back in 2019, Katrina was spotted at the airport wearing a nude-coloured top which she paired with jeans and suffered a wardrobe malfunction as her pokey n*pples were visible in the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Katrina is super popular on social media with over 65 million followers on Instagram. She’s quite active on the photo-sharing site and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life. It was 2019 when the diva made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport and suffered a n*p-slip.

Advertisement

It was after Katrina Kaif successfully launched her makeup line ‘Kay Beauty’ and she made a gorgeous appearance at the airport where she styled a nude coloured top with a pair of denim jeans and white sneakers.

Katrina Kaif accessorised her look with sunglasses while keeping her tresses open with a side parting. As usual, she nailed her chic look and flashed her radiant smile to the paparazzi while making her way to the airport.

While she graciously smiled for the paps, the actress suffered a n*p-slip and her pokey n*pples were visible in her top.

Take a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Well this isn’t the first time that a Bollywood actress has beautifully handled a wardrobe malfunction. In the past also, actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Kangana Ranaut have gracefully handled situations like these.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif confidently acing her fashion game at the airport? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Diet Sabya Slams Kareena Kapoor Khan For Allegedly Wearing A Fake Cartier Bracelet Originally Priced At 53 Lakhs, Read Reactions!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram