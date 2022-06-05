Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The couple tied the knot last year in December and their wedding was one of the most talked-about weddings of all time. Now, Vicky attended IIFA 2022 and won the best actor award for his performance in Sardar Udham but that’s not why he’s making headlines, but for addressing his married life with Kat and it’s too cute to put into words. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Katrina didn’t attend the event with her beloved husband Vicky but made sure to rule the headlines through him. Now we all know that the Uri actor is head over heels for her lady love and never misses an opportunity to acknowledge that fact and we really admire them speaking greatly about each other.

Vicky Kaushal won the best actor award for his performance in Sardar Udham at IIFA 2022 and was asked about his married life with his wife Katrina Kaif, to which the actor replied, “Sukoon bhari,” as reported by ETimes. Aww, and here we are still waiting for our boyfriends to call back.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are couple goals!

Recently in an interview with Hello! Magazine, the Uri actor spoke about his wife and said, “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent, and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day.”

Okay, what have we done to not deserve such a loving guy in our lives? Haha.

What are your thoughts on Vicky Kaushal blushing as he describes his married life with Katrina Kaif? Tell us in the comments below.

