Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the handfuls of fashion icons who can pull off almost any look or style with utmost grace and confidence. Her styling is top-notch and the smile that she wears like an accessory is undoubtedly one of her biggest attractions. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and hence, most of her fashion photoshoots are also an instant hit. Today, we look at five instances where Sam absolutely nailed the pantsuit game creating the right balance between chic and professional.

For the unversed, the actress has lately been working on a romantic comedy with Vijay Deverakonda named Kushi. She will also be seen playing a key role in the mythological drama film Shaakunthalam which is directed by Gunasekhar and adapted from a book by the same name.

Here is a look at Samantha’s five creative and sizzling pantsuit looks:

Samantha opted for a simple brick-coloured pant suit here. She has styled the set with a high-neck black top which stands in contrast with the bright shade of the suit. Her makeup has mostly been kept simple with brown lipstick and light matching eyeshadow. She also opted to leave her hair open with soft curls at her hair tips. The metallic stud earring also adds a professional touch to the look.

Here, Samantha has chosen a chic pantsuit set which is perfect for a brunch or a lady’s day out. She paired the bright blue blazer and matching high-waisted pants with a floral white top which has a bunch of autumn colours on it. The contrasting choice of inner and her well-set low pony is clearly a USP in this look. Her light matching nude pink lipstick and stud earrings also go well with the outfit.

This is by far, Samatha’s most casual, yet well-styled suit pant looks. She is wearing a monotonous black and white stripe pantsuit and has tactfully skipped the inner here. The otherwise simple look was given a unique touch with a semi-traditional choker necklace and the nude pointy toe stilettos which changed the entire vibe of this ensemble.

In this picture, Samantha can be seen dressed in another black and white pantsuit which is perfect for a busy day at work. She has added a personal sparkle to it with a brown leather belt which lets the formal look effortlessly shine. She has also added a set of strappy beige heels which go very well with the overall simple outfit. Her light makeup and almost natural hair is a clear add-on as well.

In this simple yet elegant look, Samantha can be seen dressed in a sky blue suit set which has been given a dash of gold. The white high-neck T-shirt and the three neckpieces resting on it is a unique and efficient way to style your semi-formal look. The white heels and neatly tied puffed ponytail are also going pretty well with the attire.

