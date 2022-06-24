Vaani Kapoor – who is all set to showcase her acting skills and dance moves in Shamshera – is one of the hottest ands*xiest actresses in Bollywood. The actress – who made her Hindi film acting debut in 2013 with the romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance, has over the years amassed fans not only thanks to her acting chops but also her fashion sense.

For the trailer launch of her film earlier today, Vaani went the s*xy route and showed off her assets while donning an Indo-western black ensemble.

Sharing a carousel of images – featuring the look she donned to the trailer launch of the Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt co-starrer, Vaani Kapoor captioned it “S H A M S H E R A ⚔” along with crossed swords. Her s*xy look consisted of a full black ensemble that featured a daring neckline that showed off her cl*avage and tassels extending from the end of b*st line to the floor.

While the entire ensemble was bare of any other colour, the ensemble featured different textures thanks to her full-length pants, the tassels, and an embroidered dupatta. The only pop of colour in her look came from the multiple silver bangles on one hand and matching thick earrings.

For her hair and makeup, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress went the simpler route with a silver-parted loose hairdo and simple makeup comprising of a peach lip shade. Check out her look here:

The actress received tons of compliments on her look and she rightly reserved them. While many may wonder what is this she’s wearing – that was the first thought that passed my mind while scrolling Instagram, when you look at it again you realize it’s not a look many can pull off. Kudos Vaani.

In the comments section below, let us know what you think of this black ensemble look of Vaani Kapoor.

