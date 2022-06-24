Ajith Kumar, known for his work in Tamil Cinema is also called Thala Ajith by his fans. Over the years, he has been part of over 60 films and most of them are blockbuster hits. All these years, the actor has created his own niche and is also considered among the highest-paid actors. Interestingly, he was even included in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list three times. Apart from his love for acting, the actor is a big motorhead, who has a number of expensive cars and bikes parked in his garage.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, many are not aware that while he was working in films, in 2003 the actor ventured into Formula One Championships and has competed in circuits such as Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. He has been part of races in international circuits, including Germany and Malaysia. Today, let’s have a look at his swanky car and bike collection.

BMW 740 Li

Advertisement

Among his massive vehicle collection, Ajith Kumar owns a BMW sedan which is sold in India for more than Rs 87 Lakhs. As per Autobizz, the actor has a facelift model, which comes with a top speed of 250 kmph and can go from 0-100kmph in 5.6 seconds.

Land Rover Discovery

Ajith Kumar also has a Land Rover SUV worth Rs 60 lakhs. Reportedly, the actor is often seen using the car for his commute.

Volvo XC 90

The Valimai star owns a very elegant-looking Volvo VC 90 which was launched in India in 2021 and costs between Rs 90 Lakh to Rs 1 Crore.

Mercedes Benz 350 GLS

Seems like, Ajith Kumar loves SUVs and his love for big and comfortable cars doesn’t end there. As he also has a Mercedes Benz 350 GLS, a very luxurious 7-seater worth Rs 1.3 crore.

Apart from cars, Ajith loves his bikes and has some of the most expensive and amazing 2-wheelers which he often takes for rides across the country.

Ajith Kumar owns some stunning bikes, including a BMW S1000RR which is priced between Rs 19.8 lakhs – Rs 24 lakhs, Aprilia Caponord 1200 worth Rs 20 lakh, BMW K1300 S that costs more than Rs 21 lakhs and Kawasaki Ninja ZX 14R worth Rs 19.7 lakhs.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Dilip Joshi’s House Worth 5 Crores & Luxurious Car Collection Is Making Us Scream “Jethalal’s Life Baddo Saro Che”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram