Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast might have underperformed at the Indian box office a big-time, but it is somehow managing some feats to its credit. As we reported earlier, the film is a part of India’s top 10 openers of all time and yesterday, it crossed 100 crores in India. Now, it has crossed the numbers of a recent Tamil release Valimai and below is all you need to know.

Vijay’s latest actioner was touted to be a box office storm, however, things turned upside down due to KGF Chapter 2. Mixed word-of-mouth didn’t help the film either and there’s a lot of negativity on social media too. All these things have dented Vijay’s film a lot. Now speaking about the latest update, the numbers for Sunday are out and below is all you need to know.

As per trade reports flowing in, Beast has made 12.50 crores* on its day 5 i.e. first Sunday. The total at the Indian box office now stands at 112.80 crores* nett (all languages) after the first extended weekend of 5 days. With this number, the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of a recent Tamil film, Ajith Kumar‘s Valimai (110 crores), which too was projected as a pan-Indian film and dubbed in multiple Indian languages.

Now, all eyes are set on Beast’s Monday collections as it will decide how far this Thalapathy Vijay starrer will go in its box office journey.

Helmed by Nelson, Beast also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Yogi Babu and others.

