KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 4 (Hindi) Early Trends: Yash starrer has turned out to be unstoppable at the ticket windows. The film is rising and shining bright all across the globe. As far as the Hindi collections are concerned, the first three days’ numbers have surpassed biggies like Baahubali 2, Sanju amongst others. Here’s how the Prashanth Neel directorial is faring on Sunday.

KGF 2 enjoyed an extended weekend due to the Mahavir Jayanti holiday. The situation has been highly favourable with the massive hype that the film has enjoyed before its release. Word of mouth couldn’t be any better and the faith in South movies after successes like Pushpa and RRR has only helped it further.

So far, KGF Chapter 2 has earned a total collection of 143.64 crores till its first Saturday. With Sunday being the last day of the weekend, Yash starrer was expected to hit it out of the park and maintain its stable run of the mammoth collections on each day.

As per the early trends flowing in, KGF Chapter 2 has added around 50-52 crores more to its kitty. It is indeed numbers that are not only creating history but also reviving theatres like never before amid the pandemic scenario. Its total collections have now come to about 193.64-195.64 crores.

It’s every single day that Prashanth Neel directorial ends up surprising us with its new achievements. There might be releases like RRR and The Kashmir Files along with Thalapathy Vijay’s beast but it is the Yash starrer that is enjoying maximum screens.

The movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon amongst others.

