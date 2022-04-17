KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) is off to a record-breaking journey at the box office. In just a couple of days, the film hit the 100 crore mark and now, is on its way to crossing 200 crores soon. In a meantime, director Prashanth Neel has gained his place in Koimoi Directors’ Ranking.

In Koimoi Directors’ Ranking, also known as Directors’ Power Index, we rank the filmmakers on the basis of their films in the coveted box office clubs. For example, a film in 100 crore club yields 100 points, a film in 200 crore club yields 200 points and so on. KGF 2 maker is now the newest member on the list.

With KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) crossing 100 crores, director Prashanth Neel has been credited with 100 points, thus making a smashing debut on the list. To know more, visit the Directors’ Power Index on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, while talking to a media portal, Prashanth Neel made an interesting revelation about his drinking habit. “I reveal this with one condition, please promise me that you are not going to chop away this part of my interview,” Neel said on a witty note.

“Yes, I often consume alcohol to pen down my stories. If I get the same high even when I am intoxicated, that is when I conclude that this particular scene has what it takes,” he added.

Explaining what he feels when scripting down his ideas, Prashanth Neel said, “It is never about the story, but how it is presented, is the most important task”. (via IANS)

