KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 3 (All Languages): Yash truly is justifying his title ‘rocking’ as that’s what his latest release is doing at the ticket windows. There may be other releases like RRR and The Kashmir Files but they have no effect whatsoever on the Prashanth Neel directorial. Scroll below for how the film has performed on its first Saturday.

So far, the collections have been remarkable. The film also broke several records in its Hindi belt as it turned out to be the highest opener and entered the 100 crore club in just 2 days. As far as all languages are concerned, the numbers after its Day 2 stand at 207 crores.

Talking about Day 3, KGF Chapter 2 has marked yet another day of success. The advance booking reports were proof of a mammoth weekend that the film is going to mark. And it is staying true to the thought as the film has raked in another 80-82 crores* on its first Saturday.

That will bring its overall numbers to around 287-289 crores. With 300 crores at the edge, looks like KGF Chapter 2 is set to bring in a lot of surprises with its total extended weekend numbers. It is indeed going to be really tough for any Pan India movie to beat these huge feats.

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 isn’t the end to this magnificent world created by Prashanth Neel and Yash. There is also another instalment in the making and fans are already excited for it.

Chapter 2 also starred Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty amongst others. A lot of noise was also made as Dutt opened up about his cancer battle while shooting for the film

