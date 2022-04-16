After gathering 251.75 crores in five weeks, The Kashmir Files is still managing to hang in there in the sixth week. One would have thought it would be impossible for the all-time blockbuster to gain further traction, considering KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] has arrived like a tsunami across 4000 screens and even RRR [Hindi] is not done yet.

Just between these two films, excellent collections are already coming in for the industry. Still, it is apparent that there is faith intact in the Vivek Agnohotri directed film as well, which is keeping its going.

At all the premium multiplexes, The Kashmir Files is still finding a show each, which shows that there is an audience out there which is still expected to step in. Between Monday to Thursday over the week gone by, the film had gathered 1 crore more and with the kind of trust that has been shown in the film, another couple of crores seem to be on the cards before it hangs up its boots.

Of course, The Kashmir Files makers may be hoping that somehow the film manages to keep its stretch on and touches 255 crores in its lifetime run. It would be quite tough for the Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar starrer though, since coming Friday sees the release of Jersey and that may just end up snatching few more shows out of it. Still, all said and done, it would hang in there till the end before it eventually ends up celebrating 50 days at select theatres at least.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

