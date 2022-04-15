Though his counterparts from Telugu [Allu Arjun, NTR Jr., Ram Charan] and Kannada [Yash] cinema have started making inroads amongst the pan-Indian audiences with back to back successes of Pushpa, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2, Vijay is not enjoying any such luck. Last year when his Master had released in his Hindi version, it had proven to be a huge disaster with lifetime collections folding up at 5 crores. Now if the start of Beast (Raw) (Hindi dubbed version of Beast) is any indication, then it’s set to be an even bigger disaster with much lesser collections.

The writing was clear on the wall over the weekend gone by itself when even the advance booking had failed to open for the Hindi version. The film was set for a mid-week release on Wednesday and still, there was no sign of the film. Agree that even the promo came just last week but then one didn’t worry about that much since most of the south films release their promos only 10-15 days before release. In fact, the promo didn’t make much of an impact either but that too was passed since in the south the superstardom of the leading man that’s important.

However, to find any kind of traction, a good release was the need of the hour at least. While the advance started only on Tuesday, the worst was that for the Hindi version it was an apology of a release. With practically all theatres allocating more than 80% of the shows to KGF: Chapter 2 with the remaining going to RRR [Hindi], Beast (Raw) and The Kashmir Files (in that order), it was game over for the Vijay starrer right from the onset. It was evident from the fact that the first day could barely manage 0.50 crores* and the second day was at 0.25 crores*.

With 0.75 crores* in its kitty so far, even a conventional weekend ahead starting from today won’t really help Beast (Raw) much. With the reports not been encouraging either, it’s going to be a dud and post that there isn’t much hope from Monday onwards as some of the shows may well start getting transferred to KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] or RRR [Hindi].

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

