Ever since Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 hit the screens, this morning, fans have been going gaga over his bombastic performance. While fans and audience have been welcoming Yash with whistles and hoots, a couple of theatres have also put ‘housefull’ board on the first day itself. The film has faced a clash with Vijay starrer Beast, which was released a day back worldwide.

For the unversed, KGF 2 and Beast were earlier slated for a box office clash with Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey. However later, the Jersey makers pushed its release date by a week.

A while back we told, as per early trends flowing it, KGF: Chapter 2 is expected to make total box-office collections of 135-140 crores* including a collection of 45-50 crores* for its Hindi version. After witnessing its Day 1 collections, we wonder if it will earn 100-110 crore on the first weekend of its release.

As per online reports, Yash starrer’s Hindi version will earn 45-50 crores. So in just 3 days, we wonder, if it will earn the rest 100-110 crore, will it cross the 150 crore mark in its first weekend? After all, KGF has an entire weekend ahead of it.

Meanwhile, Koimoi reviewed Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and rated it 2.5 stars. The review read, “Prashanth Neel’s ‘ambition’ overrides his ‘story-telling’ and that’s the biggest issue of his script. Everything looks extremely cool visually, but the whole argument behind making things cool is weak. It comes with some similar issues as chapter 1 like why is everyone talking so loud with everyone? I wanted to keep a track of how long any scene could be silent but it was so loud, I couldn’t concentrate.”

Coming back, will Yash Starrer touch 150 crore in its first weekend?

