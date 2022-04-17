Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated Beast could have been a celebration for his fans, but the film is underperforming a big time. Nonetheless, it has crossed 100 crores at the Indian box office and it’s something positive for fans to talk about.

Advertisement

Vijay’s dark comedy thriller avoided a direct clash with KGF Chapter 2 by arriving a day earlier, but the move didn’t help as mixed word-of-mouth affected the film right from day 1. Things just turned worse after KGF 2 arrived and the film is falling like ninepins.

Advertisement

Now speaking about the latest box office update, Beast made 14 crores* on its day 4 (Saturday), taking the grand total to 100.30 crores* (all languages). While there’s a lot of negativity in the air, hitting a century is something to cheer for. Today, the film will see some sort of holiday benefit but from tomorrow onwards, collections are expected to see a drastic fall.

Meanwhile, MMK President M.H. Jawahirullah recently urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to ban Beast as it demeans the Muslim community as a whole.

Citing the ban on the movie in Kuwait and Qatar, Jawahirullah said the Muslim community braving the natural calamity and the Covid-19 pandemic had rendered yeoman service to the community, but Beast demeans them and has the possibility of creating a law and order situation in the state.

According to him, movies like “Viswaroopam”, and “Thupakki” had demeaned the Muslim community, and after a lull in the production of such movies, now Vijay’s latest release has given life to such a movie genre. (via IANS)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such updates.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 3 (All Languages) Early Trends: Inches Closer To 300 Crore Club As It Continues Its Victorious Run!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube