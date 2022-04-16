President M.H. Jawahirullah has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to ban actor Joseph Vijay’s “The Beast” as it demeans the Muslim community as a whole.

Advertisement

Citing the ban on the movie in Kuwait and Qatar, Jawahirullah said the Muslim community braving the natural calamity and the Covid-19 pandemic had rendered yeoman service to the community, but “The Beast” demeans them and has the possibility of creating a law and order situation in the state.

Advertisement

According to him, movies like “Viswaroopam”, and “Thupakki” had demeaned the Muslim community, and after a lull in production of such movies, now “The Beast” has given life to such a movie genre.

The Tamil movie is produced by Sun Pictures, part of Sun TV Group, and directed by Nelson. The MMK is an ally of the ruling DMK.

‘Beast,’ starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde was released on Wednesday last week. Pooja Hegde, who has become one of the most popular heroines in recent times, has appeared in a role that is essentially an extended cameo.

Apart from one song in the first half, she doesn’t have much of an impact, which has upset her slowly increasing fandom.

Starring Vijay as the lead, Pooja’s role in Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial seems to be disappointing to the viewers.

“Nobody would have recognised her if it hadn’t been for the two songs released prior to the film’s release. This is disappointing at many levels”, one of her fans said at one of the theatres in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

Star actresses are downgraded to only making cameo appearances in songs in superstar films, which seems to have changed in recent movies. However, in ‘Beast,’ Pooja Hegde played a silly role with no significance to the story, which changes the perspective that heroines are given equal importance in big-budget films starring popular heroes.

Must Read: RRR Box Office Day 22 (Hindi): Crosses Uri – The Surgical Strike’s Lifetime!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube