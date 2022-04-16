Prashanth Neel, who is currently enjoying the success of his blockbuster ‘KGF: Chapter 2,’ had not intially planned to split the film into two parts.

The ‘Ugramm’ director previously revealed his thoughts on the ‘KGF’ franchise, stating that he began ‘KGF’ before realising that it could be split into two parts.

Prashanth Neel, who is now an established pan-India filmmaker, stated that it was a mistake not to think of ‘KGF’ in two parts at the start of the project. In an interview following the release of ‘KGF 1’, Prashanth stated that he did not start the project with a sequel in mind.

“I didn’t realise it could be done in more than one part until I was making it. After that realisation, we did a lot of brainstorming before settling on ‘KGF 2′”.

With 6,000 screenings across 9,500 screens in India, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is on its way to becoming one of India’s biggest releases.

The Yash-starrer is expected to set an all-time box office record with a four-day weekend access.

