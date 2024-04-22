In a classic celebration week, many old releases in the South were re-released this week, including Paarijatha Parvam, Tenant, Market Mahalakshmi, Theppa Samudram, and more. But only two of them garnered attention: Nani’s Jersey, which is celebrating five years of release, and Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli.

Also starring Trisha, the action sports drama where Vijay plays a Kabaddi player is celebrating 20 years of its release. While it was a blockbuster 20 years ago, it is performing the same way now as well.

In two days, the film has garnered a whopping 12 crore gross worldwide. The film was collected in India and overseas. Scroll down to read more about the stats and figures earned over the weekend.

50% Higher Earnings Than Budget

Ghilli has earned 12 crore worldwide. In 2004, the film was mounted on a budget of around 8 crore. It has earned almost 50% higher than its budget in two days. The film is expected to perform well on Monday and also bring almost 2 – 3 crore to the table!

Where To Watch Ghilli

The film is already streaming on the OTT platform Aha in regional languages and Disney Hotstar in Hindi with English subtitles. It has been ranked 8.1 on IMDb, and the official synopsis of the film says, “Velu, an aspiring kabaddi player, goes to Madurai to participate in a regional match, where he rescues Dhanalakshmi from Muthupandi, a powerful man keen on marrying the girl against her will.”

Ghilli has been helmed by Dharani and also stars Trisha Krishnan and Prakash Raj in the lead role.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts for Tamil films released in 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2: First Song From Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie To Release On This Date? More Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News