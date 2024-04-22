SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali made Prabhas one of India’s biggest stars. The first film, Baahubali—The Beginning, was released in 2015 and received great reviews from critics and audiences. The Telugu film was immensely loved even in the northern part of the country. The sequel, Baahubali—The Conclusion, became an even bigger hit. The actor’s life changed overnight with the success of both these movies.

In SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali movies, Prabhas plays two characters – Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali, aka Sivudu. Both Amarendra and Mahendra possess courage and power and would fight for the right thing. When the movies were released, many cited the actor’s characters as superheroes. In an interview, the Salaar actor shared his thoughts on being called the superhero.

Comparisons With Batman & Spiderman –

In an interview with India Today in 2017, Prabhas described his character as someone who ’embodies several legends for the price of one’. A specific part of the audience also drew parallels with Ram, Shiva and Bheem. To this, the actor said, “They were gods who possessed magical powers.” About being compared to superheroes, he said, “Mahendra and Amarendra Baahubali, though, are neither gods nor blessed with divine superpowers or even the gadgetry of Batman or Spiderman.”

“What they have are great minds and strong arms,” added Prabhas. He further described the qualities that make Amarendra Baahubali so mighty. The Saaho actor described him as someone whose “sharp thinking and strategising for war is always ten steps ahead of the others.”

Meanwhile, after these two movies, fans have been waiting for the actor to reunite with the RRR director soon. Many even hope for a third film that will carry Sivudu’s story ahead iwith more adventures. The blockbuster movies also feature Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar.

This year, Prabhas will treat his fans with another magnum opus – Kalki 2898 AD. The Telugu sci-fi thriller is helmed by Nag Ashwin. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. The actor plays Bhairava in Ashwin’s directorial. The makers might announce the new release date for the movie soon. Recently, the makers revealed Big B’s look as Ashwatthama in a new promo.

The actor also has Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam, The Raja Saab, Kannappa and Spirit in the pipeline.

