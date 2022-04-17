KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) has done the unthinkable by hitting a century in just 2 days. It’s a record that is impossible to be broken and even to tie it, a huge competitor is needed. With 100 crore club entry, pan-Indian sensation Yash has made his debut in Koimoi Stars’ Power Index, also known as Koimoi Star Ranking.

KGF 2 is turning out to be another Hindi dubbed major success from the South after RRR. The SS Rajamouli directorial helped Ram Charan and Jr NTR to debut in Stars’ Power Index and now, our Rocky Bhai has joined the league. Below is all you need to know.

For those who don’t know, actors are ranked here on the basis of no. of their films in box office coveted clubs like 100 crore, 200 crore or 300 crore clubs. Now with KGF Chapter 2, Yash has got 100 points to his credit and is currently below Farhan Akhtar at 26th position on the list. As the film is on a rampage mode and the 200 crore mark too would be crossed soon, expect an increment in his ranking in the next few days.

Meanwhile, recently at a media event, Yash revealed that he has a special bond with a few Telugu celebrities, the most notable of which are RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Yash, who spoke highly of RRR, revealed that he was thrilled to bits watching the movie on the screen. He stated that he has a special bond with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the lead actors in SS Rajamouli’s latest sensation. (via IANS)

