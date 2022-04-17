KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 3 (Hindi): Yash Enters The Big League, Has Bigger First Three Days Than Several Bollywood Blockbusters

Now that’s one steep rise indeed. In just no time, KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] is hobnobbing with the best of the best. In fact it leads the Top-3 ever and to think of it, two of these are dubbed films from south, which pretty much establishes how south cinema has made huge inroads into the pan-India market.

What’s remarkable is that even the dubbed Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion has been left behind, even though it had a phenomenal trending right through its first three days. Right after that is Sanju. What makes matters further exciting is that none of these three have been holiday releases, though KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] did have a partial holiday advantage which allowed it to go past the half century mark on the first itself.

However, all the other remaining seven films in the Top-10 list are holiday releases, be it Race 3, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, all of which came on Eid, Tiger Zinda Hai and Dangal, which came on Christmas, or Happy New Year and Thugs of Hindostan, which came on Diwali. Wait, there is more. Each one of these is a Khan starrer and yet, it’s a Kannadiga hero Yash – with less than 20 films to his credit – who has come up trumps with KGF Chapter 2.

Here are the first three day collections of the biggest Hindi films:

KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 143.64 crores

Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] – 128 crores

Sanju – 120.06 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 114.93 crores

Race 3 – 106.47 crores

Sultan – 105.53 crores

Dangal – 105.01 crores

Happy New Year – 104 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 102.60 crores

Thugs of Hindostan – 101.75 crores

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

