Rivalries and controversies keep on happening in the Bollywood industry but still, everyone lets go of their ugly past and become good friends. Meanwhile, we came across a throwback report from the late 90s when Sanjay Dutt grabbed Shah Rukh Khan’s neck and tried to hit him for not acknowledging a senior actor.

Back in the day, a certain magazine grabbed a lot of attention for sensational news pieces about B-Town artists. They weren’t liked by many actors as some stars have even registered cases against them as the articles used to tarnish their image among their fans.

The above-mentioned magazine was Stardust and during the 90s, the Sholay star Amjad Khan who was the president of the Cine Artists Association led a protest against the said magazine, even though he was very sick and could not even walk properly. As reported by Free Press Journal, many celebrities had joined the veteran actor and during the time Sanjay Dutt got furious at Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll below to know what happened.

In the protest, many top artists joined Amjad Khan in Mehboob Studio and among them was Sanjay Dutt. Shah Rukh Khan had just gained popularity but he chose not to join the morcha, even though he was shooting at the same studio. Reportedly, SRK walked down the make-up room and went past the senior actor without acknowledging him.

Seeing this, Dutt got furious at the Zero star, as he ran after Shah Rukh and grabbed his neck. It is also being said that their colleagues interfered before things escalated. Soon they became good friends who helped each other in good and bad times.

Years later, when Shah Rukh Khan was hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati, Sanjay Dutt came on the show to promote Munna Bhai MBBS with Boman Irani. During the time, SRK spoke about how Dutt helped him during the struggling days.

SRK said, “I want to share a small incident with everyone. I neither had any friends and nor knew anybody. And I had fought with someone. And I had nobody to turn to. And I was hoping to be in Delhi, my parents were also not with me. But there was one man, who came me to me in his jeep that was Sanjay Dutt. And he said, ‘If anyone touches you, you tell me.’ So he is my elder brother.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be making his big-screen comeback in YRF’s Pathaan, he’ll also be seen in Dunki and Atlee Kumar’s Jawan. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in Shamshera and Animal.

