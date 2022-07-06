From marriage with Alia Bhatt to announcing starting a family, Ranbir Kapoor has been making headlines for quite a while. For now, the actor is awaiting the release of his film Shamshera and is busy promoting it. Amidst this, RK has now finally broken his silence on the South vs Bollywood debate as he shares his take on ‘Pan- India films’.

For the unversed, Shamshera is set to hit the theatres on 22 July 2022. For the first time, we will be seeing RK in a double role in a film.

Coming back to the topic, in a recent interview with IndiaToday.in, Ranbir Kapoor who arrived for his promotion of Shamshera talked about the term Pan India movie. Speaking about it, the actor explained how he felt that all the movies released in Bollywood can be considered a pan India movie and that the term pan India movie itself will fade off like any other term in Bollywood. The actor said, “I think every film is a pan-India film. The story of the film, if people like it and is watched by many, then it is known as a pan-India film. When a director is making a film, he is trying to reach out to as many people as he can. If your film is strong and the story is strong, then it won’t be only a pan-India film, it will be a pan-world film.”

Ranbir Kapoor also continued “We have heard such terms in the past as well which have faded, like the Rs 100 crore club term. So now, pan-India is a new term. If you make a good film, whether it’s small or big, the audience will watch the film.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera will be released on 22nd July 2022 and will be directed by Karan Malhotra. Ranbir will be seen alongside Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, Ashutosh Rana and many more. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Brahmāstra on 9th September 2022. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Ranbir alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

