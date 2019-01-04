Koimoi’s Audience Poll: The year 2018 has been a year full of surprises as the content films worked over superstar’s films. Apart from the content, the second thing which has highly worked in favour of some films is the recreated songs. From Aankh Maarey to Zingaat; these songs have literally made us hit the dance floors.

We have shortlisted some of the most famous recreated versions which were such a treat to our ears. Check it out:

1. Dil Chori (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

With the release of this song, it had created a rage amongst the audiences. Dil Chori was a comeback song for Honey Singh and it hit the clubs and pubs soon after the release. This version of Hans Raj Hans was recreated by Honey Singh, Simar Kaur and Ishers.

2. Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate)

Diva Sushmita Sen’s Dilbar was recreated for the beautiful Nora Fatehi and handsome John Abraham. Unlike bad recreations, this was fully justified by Tanishk Bagchi. The chords were by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Ikka. Also, it made us feel nostalgic and took us back to Sushmita and Sanjay Kapoor’s Dilbar version.

3. Dekhte Dekhte (Batti Gul Meter Chalu)

We think this can be hummed for N number of times! Agree? Dekhte Dekhte is a melodious track which is originally by Nushrat Fateh Ali Khan and it is recreated by Atif Aslam and Rochak Kohli.

4. Sanu Ek Pal Chain (Raid)

This romantic track between Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz takes away our hearts. Yet again a Nushrat Fateh Ali Khan song is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and it is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

5. Proper Patola (Namaste England)

Originally by Diljit Dosanjh, Proper Patola was recreated for the Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer. The party number is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah and Aastha Gill.

6. Aankh Maarey (Simmba)

Aankh Maarey is a song which reminds us of Arshad Warsi’s thumkaas. But Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan haven’t let our hopes down. The recreated version has broken all the records. It has become a legit party anthem of the year. With Golmaal team and Arshad’s presence in the song, it has become more special. Sung by Mika and Neha Kakkar, it is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

7. Zingaat (Dhadak)

After taking the country by storm with the Marathi Zingaat, Karan Johar decided to recreate the Hindi version of the song with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak. Just like the original, this one too proved to be a dhamaakedhar song of the year.

8. Kamariya (Mitron)

The Gujarati song which was already so famous and played during the Navratri nights was recreated for Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra starrer. The recreated version too had the same effect as the Gujarati song. The song is sung by Darshan Raval and is composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas.

9. Chogada (LoveYatri)

Yet again another Navratri song was recreated for Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer. It also created a rage amongst the youngsters and also became one of the biggest hits this year. Sung by Darshan Raval, it is composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas.

10. Heeriye (Race 3)

Last but not least, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’ Heeriye which was the only saving grace in the film :p! Even after the film flopped, the song stayed in the clubs and still is. Sung by Meet Brothers which also features Deep Money and Neha Bhasin.

Which one stole your heart in 2018? Vote below and let us know your thoughts.

