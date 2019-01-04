Simmba Box Office: 150.81 Crores VS Race 3, Thugs Of Hindostan, 2.0 & Sanju – 7 Day Total!

Simmba Box Office: The Simmba fever is all over the country! Yes, the Bollywood has got another fierce cop with Ranveer Singh. Also, the audience has grabbed the New Year gift of Rohit Shetty and team, with both the hands. Talking about the box office success, Simmba has recorded the second best collection in first seven days for 2018, only behind Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, by surpassing Race 3, Thugs Of Hindostan and 2.0.

Simmba has done something unbelievable at the box office by exceeding the expectations of trade experts. The movie has surpassed the first seven day total of biggies including Race 3, Thugs Of Hindostan and 2.0, by amassing 151 crores* in the first week. Salman Khan starrer Race 3 collected 145 crores after the end of its first week, while Thugs Of Hindostan managed just 132.35 crores in seven days, after taking a historic opening of over 50 crores. The sci-fi action thriller 2.0 collected 132.50 crores in its seven-day run.

While surpassing above mentioned biggies, Simmba has failed to beat Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju which a record business of 202.51 crores in its first week.

Singer Dev Negi, who is enjoying the success of the song Aala re aala from the film Simmba, will be releasing a single titled Psycho next week.

It will be released by Indie Music Label on January 7.

The dance number has been written and sung by Dev. Its video was shot in Dubai and directed by Jasmeen Oza. It features Dev and actor Vikas Manaktala.

“I’m really excited about Psycho. The feel and look of the song is very easy and fun. I am sure listeners will love it,” Dev said in a statement.

Dev is known for singing songs for Bollywood films like Judwaa 2, Tubelight, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Kick.

