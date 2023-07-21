Nora Fatehi, who has carved a path in the industry with her hard work, dedication and beauty, is now one of the finest divas in Bollywood. She started her career as a dancer, and slowly with time, she won over millions of hearts with her looks, figure, groovy moves and now singing skills. The Dilbar girl is now known for her music videos, be it Dirty Little Secret or Sexy In My Dress.

Nora has a unique sense when it comes to fashion, and her extravaganza look often gets trolled by the netizens. Getting trolled is nothing new to celebrities, as it has become part and parcel of their life. However, scroll ahead to check out why Nora got scoured by social media users on her recent appearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday, at the Manish Malhotra fashion event, Nora Fatehi attended, looking like an absolutely gorgeous diva. She can be seen wearing a blue and black shimmery saree with a scintillating blouse flaunting her cleav*ge and washboard abs. Her saree’s pallu could barely cover her busty assets making it quite visible to the viewers. She paired her look with heels and a tiniest bag. Nora opted for glam makeup and kept her hair open in soft curls.

Check out her papped video shared on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

As soon as the pictures and videos went viral on social media, netizens started to slam and troll Nora Fatehi for carrying a tiny bead and pearl-studded blue purse. One questioned, “What she kept in this purse😂”

Another one commented, “Iss k purse me kya hoga 🤔🤔🤔”

One even joked, “Ittu se bag me c*ndom le kr ghum rahi he kya😂”

Another netizen slammed her walk and penned, “Chal bhi efforts se rhi hai.”

Well, for the unversed, Nora has become a global name for her endeavours. But what do you think about celebs getting trolled like this over such a minor issue? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Exclusive! Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Will Ignore Kangana Ranaut, Refrain From Any Legal Action Against Social Media Rants: “They’re Baffled By The Intensity Of The Attack”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News