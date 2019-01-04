Simmba Box Office: 200 Crores In India In How Many More Days? VOTE NOW!

Simmba Box Office: Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba is roaring at the box office. The movie has collected smashing amount of 150.81 crores at the box office in just 7 days and is all set to enter the coveted 200 crore club.

Though Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba failed to become the quickest entrant of the club, it’s assured that the movie to make its place amongst the fastest 200 crore grosser.

Let’s take a look at the fastest entrants of 200 crore club:

Sanju

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is based on the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt. The movie received rave reviews upon its release, with Ranbir Kapoor delivering his career-best performance. Sanju became the fastest entrant of the 200 crore club by touching the mark in mere 7 days.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai featured superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, backed by a strong supporting cast of Paresh Rawal, Angad Bedi and Girish Karnad. The movie crossed the 200 crore mark at the box office in 7 days.

Sultan

Another Ali Abbas Zafar directorial in the list, featuring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. Touted as commercial pot-boiler, Sultan enjoyed a positive critical reception and collected massively at the ticket windows. Just like Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan to touch the 200 crore mark in 7 days of its release.

Dangal

Dangal stands as the highest-earning movie in Bollywood history. The wrestling drama starring Aamir Khan in the lead role made 200 crores in 8 days.

PK

Indian satirical comedy-drama featuring Aamir Khan minted 200 crores in 9 days.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

After taking a rollicking start, Bajrangi Bhaijaan enjoyed a steady run at the box office and managed the 200 crore entry in just 9 days.

Dhoom 3

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Dhoom 3 benefitted from the sequel factor. Despite mixed reviews, the movie made 200 crores in 9 days.

Padmaavat

The magnum opus directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles, hit the double-century in 11 days.

Looking at the momentum and buzz amongst the audience, Simmba is looking forward to touching the 200 crore mark in coming 4-5 days as there are no major releases this Friday, but still, it all boils down on how it rakes today and tomorrow.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!