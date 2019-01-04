KGF (Hindi) had a good second week at the Box Office, what with 11.50 crores* coming in. The film had stable collections right through the weekdays as well which ensured that the numbers stayed on to over 1 crore mark. For a Kannada dubbed film to do well in Hindi and that too 14 days in a row is a worthy enough achievement.

The film has collected 33 crores* already and is now aiming at a 40 crores lifetime. That would allow the Yash starrer to gain a Semi-hit status at an all-India level, though in Mumbai belt it is already a clean hit.

First Kedarnath and now KGF (Hindi) success have been added a bonus for the industry since between the two films over 100 crores have come in already. Not many expected that to happen but it has eventually turned out to be the case, hence making 2018 report card look much better.

As for Zero, it has fallen short of its anticipated total by at least 100 crores. At the bare minimum, the film was expected to do a business of over 200 crores. However, its second week was very poor as it fell by more than 90% when compared to first week numbers of 89 crores. With just 7.50 crores* more been added to its total, the film currently stands at just 96.50 crores*. Unfortunately, the film won’t even touch 100 crores as it would fall short by around 2 crores eventually. Disaster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

