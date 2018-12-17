PadMan China Box Office Collections Day 3: Not As Huge As Expected!

PadMan China Box Office Collections Day 3: After Dangal, Secret Superstar, 102 Not Out and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Akshay Kumar’s PadMan has hit the China theatres. But unfortunately, the film has failed to hit a huge mark at the China box office.

The R Balki directorial has failed in attracting the major chunk of China audiences to the theatres since its first day. The film opened with raking in USD $ 1.47 million on Friday and USD $ 2.04 million on Saturday.

Talking about its 3rd day, PadMan has collected $ 1.65 million on Sunday which is lower than the Saturday collections. Now the total collections of the film are $ 5.22 million which is approx over 37 crores INR. Well, this clearly shows that the film has failed to impress the audiences in China. Even after being one of the most profitable films of 2018 in India, it has not worked as expected in China until now.

It had collected 78.95 crores at the Indian box office. The film is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented cost-effective sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas. Directed by R Balki and produced by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna, it also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the pivotal roles.

It hit the theatres on December 14, 2018, in China.