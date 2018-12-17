Aswathy Babu, A Malayalam TV & Film Actress, Arrested For Possessing Drugs!

Aswathy Babu, a popular TV and film actress, was arrested along with her driver here on Sunday for possessing drugs, police said.

An official attached to the Thrikakkara police station confirmed the arrest.

“Aswathy and her driver were taken into custody when they were waiting for a customer to pass on the drug MDMA (a synthetic drug that alters mood and perceptions) near her residence here,” said the official who did not wish to be identified.

“Their arrest has been recorded and a detailed probe has begun to find out more details,” the official added.

Aswathy, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, has acted in films and serials.

MDMA is normally used at late night parties. The police said Sunday’s arrest came on a tip off.