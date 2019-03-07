Box Office Collections: Family Entertainers Total Dhamaal & Luka Chuppi Keep The Audiences Engaged

Two well set films catering to the same audience segment are continuing to do well together at the Box Office. Luka Chuppi is a set film now as it collected 4.60 crore more on Wednesday that has pushed its total to 49.67 crore. Rest assured, it will get a good screen count for itself in the coming week as well since there is appreciation amongst the target audience.

On the other hand Total Dhamaal too is fetching numbers, as evidenced from footfalls that are still there in the second week. The film brought in 3 crore more and with this the overall collections of the Indra Kumar directed film stands at 130 crore. Yet again, the multistarrer would find favour amongst the exhibitors in week to come too which will keep the fire burning for it.

Success of these two clean entertainers with good dose of humour will definitely have many filmmakers pick on the opportunity and put on floors more such films that cater to wider audience. Incidentally, while one is a big budget extravagant affair, another has been made on controlled costs and that opens avenues for all kind of projects with a different spend ratio.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!