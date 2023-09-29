Naseeruddin Shah is one of the well-known stars in Bollywood. He is widely regarded as one of the finest actors in the World Cinema. He has played several characters over the years, but did you know he once wore a bikini along with Jaaved Jaaferi and Aditya Pancholi in Anil Sharma’s directorial Tahalka?

The film was released in 1992 and became the fifth-grosser of the year. The Gadar 2 director’s film was loosely based on Hollywood action-adventure films The Guns of Navarone and Where Eagles Dare. Recently, the filmmaker revisited a sequence in his 1992 film and answered the most asked question.

During a conversation with Bollywood Thikana, Anil Sharma revealed how Naseeruddin Shah agreed to wear a bikini. Recalling the time, the filmmaker said, “Naseeruddin Shah bikini mein, people were shocked. Jaaved Jaaferi, Aditya Pancholi in bikinis, people went crazy. People still ask me how you convinced Naseeruddin Shah to wear a bikini.”

Anil Sharma added, “Naseer bola tha ki jab aap mujhe torn kurta pehnate ho to main koi sawaal karta hun. Aap mujhe bikini pehna rahe ho to main kyu sawaal karu? Director hai jo character de raha hai play kar raha hun. Real life mein thodi kar raha hun.”

During the same interview, the filmmaker also discussed his collaboration with actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar in the 1987 film Hukumat. Sharma reminisced that it marked the first occasion when the esteemed actor donned a coat and boots for a role. He said, “Hukumat unki second film thi. Main mixing kar raha tha Raj Kamal mein and waha par Ardh Satya ki bhi mixing ho rahi thi and that’s where I saw him in the rushes. Hukumat’s casting was going on and I called him (Sadashiv) to meet. He had never worn boots or a suit or a hat. So, I gave him two pairs of suits and asked him to wear the suits, boots, and overcoat and asked him to keep wearing them at home for a week to get into the character. So he used to all the time wear suit and overcoat.”

