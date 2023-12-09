Animal Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): Record-Breaking Friday! Ranbir Kapoor Came With Saawariya, Saw With Sanju & Is Now Conquering With This!

The unstoppable force of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal box office continues to reign and break records with every passing day. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s masterstroke has finally worked with the curiosity he generates amidst the audience with not only the buzz but also the content.

Collecting 563.3 crore (worldwide gross) in just a week is an epic triumph for any film, and that’s why the celebration of this one should be special, especially for RK. This movie has already won the BO battle and now is only collecting to see whether or not it’ll cross Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan.

No one in their wildest dreams could’ve imagined this Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal would explode in such a way. It was supposed to get sandwiched between Gadar 2 and OMG 2 on August 11th, but the makers decided to move out of the chaos.

As per early trends, Animal’s box office collection on day 8 has broken yet another record, and OH MY GOD, it’s enormous. The film is said to garner in the range of 22-24 crore (all languages), which will take its total in the ballpark figure of 360 crore (all languages) in just 8 days. It had collected 338.63 crore till Thursday, and the 2nd Friday collections are the highest ever in the history of Hindi Cinema.

Jawan‘s 19.10 crore, Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion‘s 19.75 crore and Gadar 2‘s. 20.5 crore is the highest second Friday collections in Bollywood, but Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has crossed all of them to take yet another crown from the kings of the box office.

