Ranbir Kapoor is currently creating havoc at ticket windows with his latest release, Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is making noise with its monstrous collections at the box office and also for the criticism coming its way. Well, we are not here to talk about one of the biggest releases of 2023 from the Kapoor family’s fourth-generation kid, Ranbir Kapoor. Son of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the superstar, is one of the leading men in Bollywood.

Along with him, his two cousins, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, come from the same generation. RK, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita Kapoor’s daughters, Bebo and Lolo, are the only three actors from the fourth generation of the Kapoor family who have ruled and are ruling the industry. But guess who has the highest net worth among the three? Scroll down for the answer.

Starting with Animal star Ranbir Kapoor, the actor has been a shareholder and brand ambassador for music streaming company Saavn since 2014. That apart, he also enjoys a significant hold of 35% of shares in the Indian Super League team, Mumbai City FC. The Brahmastra star has also invested in eco-friendly product company Beco, reports Financial Express.

Speaking about his investment in properties, Ranbir Kapoor is a proud owner of a 4-BHK apartment in Bandra and has also invested in a luxurious apartment in Pune’s Trump Towers worth Rs 13 crore from which he earns an annual rent of Rs 48 Lakh. Not only that, he also charges Rs 6 crore for each brand endorsement for popular brands like Lays, Tasva, Asian Paints, Leono, Myntra, and Panasonic. Now, coming to his fees from movies, he reportedly charges Rs 50 crore per film. However reports are abuzz that he has taken home a paycheque of whopping Rs 70 crore for his part in Vanga directorial. The Kapoor champion enjoys a sustainable life with his massive net worth of Rs 345 crore, reports the portal.

Now moving on to the hottest diva and one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Known for her style statements and remarkable films, Bebo’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 485 Crore, as per a report in CNBC TV 18. Apart from charging Rs 10-12 crore for a film, her major earnings are from brand endorsements for popular brands like Netmeds, Springfit Mattress, PUMA Yoga Collection, Berger Silk Glamor and TOPS sauces.

Talking about her investments, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently in the news for acquiring a stake in ‘Pluckk’- a start-up that promises to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables while focussing on the ‘farm to table’ concept. She also serves as a brand ambassador for a home furnishing brand, MyTrident, from the Trident Group.

Last from the 4th gen of the Kapoor family is Karisma Kapoor, who has ruled the cinema in the ‘90s with hit films like Hero No. 1, Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Hum Saath Saath Hai, among many others. Not many know that the diva who enjoys a massive fan following was one of the highest-paid actresses of the ‘90s and has won many awards and accolades. After starting her career at the age of 16, she made her Bollywood debut with ‘Prem Qaidi.’

The actress, who’s been away from the limelight for quite some time, is a single mother to her kids – Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor – from her former husband, Sanjay Kapur. According to a report in Jagran, Karisma Kapoor has assets worth Rs 87 crore. Apart from judging shows, her major earnings are from brand endorsements.

Well, with Ranbir Kapoor’s 345 crore, Kareena Kapoor’s 485 crore, and Karisma Kapoor’s 87 crore, the total net worth of the trio comes very close to 1000 crore, with Bebo leading the game.

