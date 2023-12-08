Before Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal took the box office records only to shatter them one at a time, Sunny Deol did the same with Gadar 2 in August this year. The surprising success of Anil Sharma’s nostalgia-ridden blockbuster opened a lot of doors for Sunny, and he chose to enter the one guarded by Aamir Khan.

Last month, Aamir broke the news about working with Sunny Deol for a film titled Lahore 1947. Yeah, the title suggests that it’ll also find its anchor in patriotism to attract a larger section of the audience. Fans got excited and predicted this could be another box office monster aiming to enter the illustrious 1000-crore club.

Here’s what Aamir Khan posted while announcing the film, “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny and one of my favorite directors, Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be the most enriching. We seek your blessings, A.”

Now, Koimoi has exclusively learned who will lead the film with Sunny Deol, and we’re extremely satisfied with Aamir’s decision about the same. In the age of older actors, choosing younger heroines often ends up looking like a mismatch; AK & Sunny have chosen to take the saner route.

Aamir Khan is all set to reunite with his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star, Mona Singh, but this time in the capacity of producer-actor. Sunny Deol will be playing Mona Singh‘s husband in the film. For the unversed, Lahore 1947 is based on the play

Asghar Wajahat’s renowned play ‘Jisne Lahore nahi dekhya, wo Jamye nahi.’

The play’s story narrates the tale of a Muslim family moving from Lucknow to Lahore, getting a haveli allotted left behind by a Hindu family. Tension arises when they discover an elderly Hindu woman still residing in the mansion.

Mona Singh will be playing Sunny Deol’s wife, and their pairing will surely come across as natural and authentic in an emotional partition drama. A fun fact: The trio of Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Sunny Deol involves six films & three box office clashes. Can you guess? Please wait for our upcoming interesting trivia article about the same, especially if you’ve got the answer. We’ll link that article here whenever we take it live.

Must Read: Dunki Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Half Than What Prabhas’ Salaar Is Aiming, Everything Depends On Word Of Mouth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News