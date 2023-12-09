Ranbir Kapoor is beasting like a wild Animal on the loose with the box office collection of his gangster drama helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Animal currently stands at 338.63 crore, and the film almost matched Sanju’s entire lifetime collection of 342.53 crore. While numbers for Thursday were phenomenal, with 24.13 crore coming in, Friday is the biggest of them all in the history of biggies!

Ranbir Kapoor‘s film is expected to collect in the range of 22 – 24 crore, and this will be the biggest 2nd Friday ever recorded in the history of Bollywood films. The young superstar is just feasting and not even leaving crumbs!

Animal is definitely going to record the second biggest Friday of Bollywood. It sits on the top of the list, beating Gadar 2, which was ruling this list with 20.50 crore.

Animal Is A Work-Day Success!

Interestingly, while films generally witness a drop on Mondays after the first weekend since the working days start, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has defied the theory and how. The film has consistently recorded big numbers in the range of 20 – 30 crore on all the working days!

Lost A Record By A Few Lakhs!

Ranbir Kapoor could have inked another record on Thursday if the collection of the film could have gone a little higher than 24.13 crore. However, the superstar lost this record by a few lakhs! If the film could have crossed the 25 crore mark, Animal would have been the only Bollywood film to collect 25+ crore for seven days straight!

Officially Highest Grosser Of Career

While the film missed crossing Sanju’s lifetime collection on the seventh day itself, Animal’s box office collection on day 8 will ensure that Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s film is officially the highest-grossing film of Ranbir Kapoor’s career from today!

Will He Overrule Shah Rukh Khan?

This year, Shah Rukh Khan comfortably sits at the top with a 640.42 crore net collection in India and 580 crore in Hindi. In both cases, the Highest Grosser of the Year. It would be very interesting to see if Ranbir Kapoor dethrones Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan to earn his second HGOTY after Sanju! Will he? Will he not?

Meanwhile, check out the biggest second Friday collections by Bollywood films to date.

Animal: Rs 22 – 24 crore (Expected) Gadar 2: Rs 20.50 crore Bahubali 2: Rs 19.75 crore The Kashmir Files: Rs 19.15 crore Dangal: Rs 18.59 crore Jawan: Rs 19.10 crore PK: Rs 15 crore Pathaan: Rs 14 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 12.80 crore Sanju: Rs 12.90 crore

