It was a record second Friday for Animal as it ended up scoring 24 crores at the box office. This has never happened before in the history of Bollywood that such a huge number has come on the second Friday, and to think of all, all this history is being written in 2023 as biggies like Jawan, Pathaan, and Gadar 2 have all scored exceedingly well and now Animal is garnering similar numbers.

In fact, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has taken a better start in the second week, and now it has to be seen where the momentum leads, after the closure of the second weekend. So far, it’s trending far better than Gadar 2 (due to its dubbed versions also coming in handy) and is neck to neck with Pathaan.

Jawan is, of course, far ahead of it and would be out of reach in the final run. Pathaan would be difficult too, but Gadar 2 is what it’s set up against. That said, the Sunny Deol starrer had phenomenal trending after the fourth week as well.

Currently, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga starrer stands at 362.63 crores, and today, it will surpass the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan’s Dangal (387.38 crores). Post that, the film would be challenging the lifetime collections of KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi], which stood at 434.70 crores. That record, too, would be broken well within the weekdays itself, and from here, it would be all about making that dash towards the 500 crore club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi

Must Read: Animal Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Is A Success Story With ROI Of Over 69% Against 200 Crores Budget, Soon To Be A Clean ‘Hit’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News