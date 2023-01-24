KGF 2 was a bigger blockbuster than KGF and went on to gross more than Rs 1250 crore worldwide in 2022. It became the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2022 and the accolades have not stopped pouring in for the star of the film, Yash, who now becomes the Pan India ambassador of a leading beverage brand, Pepsi, one of the world’s largest brand as the Pan-India Brand Ambassador.

It is a renowned brand in the world of brands and they have chosen to associate with one of India’s most renowned superstars Yash. The brand ambassador for the same before the KGF star were Bollywood superstars.

Yash took to his social media to announce his much-anticipated association with ‘Pepsi’. In the caption, he wrote, “Congratulations Pepsi, I love you”

Considering that Yash’s appeal cuts across age, town and class and he finds avid fans amongst the youth, women, family audiences and children, he has been the choice of the major brand.

Yash has booked a phenomenal success at the box office with KGF 2’s whooping first-day collection of 54 Cr. in the Hindi market and marked big on the global front by collecting 1200 Cr. His fans are awaiting his next project with so much excitement which is unmatchable.

