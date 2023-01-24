Indian director SS Rajamouli is currently on cloud nine after the song Naatu Naatu from his celebrated film RRR received a Golden Globe award this year. Celebrities across several film industries are heaping praises on the entire team. Recently, Ram Gopal Varma joined the bandwagon and finally shared a video to congratulate the director it was a little weird, not the message but how he said it! Keep reading.

Rajamouli met with a few Hollywood celebrities who were also in awe of his film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, and among them was James Cameron. A video clip of both stalwart directors went viral, where Cameron expressed how much he liked the film. It was all over the news.

Satya director Ram Gopal Varma chose that clip to celebrate SS Rajamouli and praise him. He took to his Twitter account and wrote, “From Dada Sahab Phalke onwards till now, no one in the history of Indian cinema, including @ssrajamouli, could have imagined that an Indian director someday will go through this moment.”

He did not stop at that; he shared another Tweet with the same video clip and wrote, “Hey @ssrajamouli U basically SURPASSED every filmmaker from #KAsif who made #MughaleAzam till #RameshSippy who made #Sholay, and also the likes of Aditya Chopras, Karan Johars and the Bhansalis of India and I want to suck your little toe for that.” What’s with this toe sucking fetish?

One would think that the director would stop at that, but no, he further shared yet another outlandish post claiming that a few Indian directors have formed an “assassination squad” to get rid of the RRR director, SS Rajamouli, and he is also a part of it. He wrote, “And sir @ssrajamouli, please increase your security because there is a bunch of filmmakers in India who out of pure jealousy formed an assassination squad to kill you, of which I am also a part. Am just spilling out the secret because I am 4 drinks down.”

The last Tweet explained a lot about why he was saying all those creepy things! But it was all in good candour and we all are happy and proud of RRR, SS Rajamouli and the entire team; meanwhile, the entire nation, along with them, have their fingers crossed as the Oscar nominations are going to be announced on Tuesday.

