RRR Box Office (Japan): SS Rajamouli was always a mastermind with his creation but turned a global hit maker with his latest release starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and others. The film won big at the Golden Globes for its song ‘Naatu Naatu’ which has also made it to the shortlists of Oscars 2023. But most of all, the period drama continues to mint moolah at the overseas ticket windows. Scroll below for more details!

Released on 21st October 2022, Japan theatres continue to screen RRR and there are constant footfalls. We previously informed to you about how the film surpassed movies like Baahubali 2, 3 Idiots, Dangal, PadMan, English Vinglish amongst others to turn out to be the biggest Indian film in the country. It also recently surpassed the numbers of Rajinikanth’s Mutthu which was the biggest Indian hit there.

Now as per a report by Variety, SS Rajamouli continues to spread his magic as RRR has made total collections of 40.82 crores at the Japan Box Office. The film also released in Dolby cinema format last Friday, so the numbers are only set to witness an upward trend in coming days.

Currently, all eyes on whether RRR will manage to achieve the 50 crore milestone in Japan. Only time will tell, how huge the film gets with its worldwide collections.

Meanwhile, Avatar 2 director James Cameron recently went all praises for SS Rajamouli. His wife also informed that the ace filmmaker has watched RRR twice. Just not that, he even offered to create a Hollywood film with the Indian director.

“It’s just so powerful. And I love the fact that you just threw the whole thing out, it’s just the full show. I love that. I can only imagine the pride and power your country and your home audience feels you must feel on top of the world. And one thing, if you ever want to make a movie over here, let’s talk,” James Cameron told as per IANS.

