“Pathaan ke ghar mein party rakhoge, toh mehmaan nawaazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega, aur saath me patakhe bhi layega!” This dialogue is turning true as Shah Rukh Khan with the Pathaan box office has brought back the lost sparkle from Bollywood. The box office king is here & he’s here with crackers to burst some existing records. The advance booking for the film has been racing towards a crazy level earning a humongous amount even before the release.

Apart from the plexes, Pathaan is also reviving the long-shut single-screen cinemas, especially in the North. It’s just a day from its release and the film is ten-folding its numbers with every passing day. According to the reports, over 4 lacs+ tickets have already been sold by the leading multiplex chains across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not just this, the advance booking number for Pathaan is so huge that many films struggle to even clock it even during its lifetime at the box office. Even before the release, it’s expected for the film to cross the ballpark of 55-60 crore for the first weekend’s gross collection countrywide.

This breaks the existing all-time advance booking box office record held by KGF: Chapter 2 which is in the ballpark of 45 crores. Almost 52-55% of the tickets are already booked with a whole day yet remaining for the film to hit the theatres.

Shah Rukh Khan’s four-year-long sabbatical seems to be the perfect dough for YRF to headline such a huge comeback pumping up the buzz with every passing day. Deepika Padukone‘s bikini colour controversy has surely created a stir in the industry by actually helping the film instead of hampering it.

Pathaan’s box office is sure to bring back the lost smiles on the faces of many exhibitors, and distributors. Shah Rukh Khan fans, how much excited are you?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Amid Boycott Pathaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Doesn’t Agree With The Cancel Culture In Bollywood: “Agar Films Nahi Hogi Toh…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News