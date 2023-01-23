With just days left until the Shah Rukh Khan starrer releases in cinemas, the hype surrounding it is at an all-time high. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, advance booking for the film has already opened and as per the latest report, it has already crossed a huge milestone.

As per reports from a ticket-selling platform, the SRK-starrer has already sold more than 1 million tickets in advance sales. Impressed? Well, read on to know more details about it.

As reported by Business Today, online ticketing platform BookMyShow has stated that their platform has sold over 1 million tickets in advance sales for Pathaan. They noted that the four-year-long wait is one of the major reasons why the Shah Rukh Khan film sold so much in advance sales. Ashish Saksena, COO (Cinemas), said, “The much-awaited action-thriller has crossed 1 million tickets in advance sales on BookMyShow already. Advance sales for Pathaan have been opening up in phases with over 3500 screens available on the platform so far.”

Continuing further about Pathaan’s advance booking and ticket sales, Ashish Saksena revealed that a surge in demand has led a few cinemas across India to open up early morning shows for the film. He said, “The Hindi language version of the film is expectedly leading the charts on sales, closely followed by Telugu and Tamil. The response across India has been phenomenal with cinephiles choosing a cinematic experience as they opt for varied formats including 2D, IMAX and 4DX across cities.”

As per the platform, South India has been impressive and is showcasing an upward trajectory with Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru contributing almost 30% of the overall advance sales so far. They said in a statement. “As the pace of ticket sales picks up further closer to the movie’s release date, we are confident that Pathaan is set to take the box office by storm.”

According to reports, Pathaan has sold 1.82 lakh tickets as per its fifth-day advance booking reports and has made more than Rs 4.22 crores from these sales. These numbers indicate that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is all set to challenge War, KGF 2 in pre-sales. While the Shah Rukh Khan starrer sold 1.71 lakh tickets in PVR, Inox & Cinepolis within 24 hours of its advance-booking opening, Bahubali 2 holds the record for selling 6.50 lakh tickets in advance at the three chains for the opening day. This is followed by KGF 2 with 5.15 lakh tickets and War with 4.05 lakh tickets. 83, Drishyam 2, RRR (Hindi) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sold 1.17 lakh, 1.16 lakh and 1.03 lakh tickets respectively in the three chains for the opening day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

