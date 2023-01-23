The release of Shah Rukh khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is just around the corner. It is one of the biggest releases of this year as of yet, as King Khan is making a comeback after a long time. His last release, Zero, was in 2018, but it failed to impress the audience at the box office. This time the film has already been shrouded with controversies and in the midst of the makers decided not to promote the film nor give any interviews to different media houses.

Now, whether it’s because of all the controversies or not that’s still unclear, but Ajay Devgn also followed the same policy during the release of Drishyam 2. However, this strategy has saved quite a lot of bucks, as per reports. Keep reading how much the makers have saved with this no-interview policy.

In an interview with India Today, trade analyst Ramesh Bala spoke about this no interviews no promotion strategy. While speaking about that, he said, “With big movies like Pathaan, of course, there would be lots of travel involved across cities. They book 5-star hotels and all these hospitalities. They also travel abroad. It can go up to Rs 23-25 crore. It depends on how far you go. Talking about Pathaan, it might have saved at least Rs 10-20 crore by not doing promotions. Unlike the West, our promotion budget is not the same as the production budget since we don’t go worldwide.”

Pathaan has been in the news since its inception, things turned uglier when the song Besharam Rang came out, and with all the controversy around Deepika Padukone‘s saffron bikini, things have stayed quite heated. Ramesh Bala addressing all the scandals and problems Shah Rukh Khan’s movie has landed in, said, “SRK will be asked about the controversy and Deepika about her bikini song. For the masses of the audience who are going out to watch the film, the trailer has appealed to them. Even the advance bookings look good. Giving interviews to promote the movie is not needed at all. Pathaan has reasons to not do the interviews, but I don’t see a reason why other stars like Akshay Kumar will not give interviews as long as there are no controversies.”

Keeping all of the scandals aside, the advance booking of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan started on 20th January in India and, before that, abroad. The number of ticket sales has been amazing. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 25th January.

