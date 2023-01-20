Pathaan is making right kind of noise on and off social media. Shah Rukh Khan fans have been waiting with bated breath for the release of the film which marks his comeback after 4 years. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the superstar will be seen donning an action avatar that is sure to take us by surprise. Known for his humongous fan following, SRK often encounters fan incidents that take him by surprise.

Recently, an SRK took to Twitter to share a video of his crying self. In the clip, the user is seen revealing that he doesn’t have money to afford a ticket for SRK’s starrer. He further threatens to kill himself saying that if he gets to watch Siddharth Anand’s directorial he would jump into the pond.

In the video the King Khan fan is seen saying, “Main Pathaan movie kabhi nahin dekh paunga. Main Shah Rukh Khan ka bohut bada fan hoon. I love my Shah Rukh. Lekin mere paas paisa nahin hone ke kaaran, main Pathaan movie nahin dekh paa raha hoon. Mera koi help nahin kar raha hai. Mujhe Pathaan movie ka ek ticket karwa do yaar. Please bhaiya, warna main apna jaan de dunga is talaab mein koodkar. (I will never be able to watch Pathaan. I am a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan. But I do not have the money to buy the film ticket. No one is helping me. Please help me with a ticket or I will kill myself by jumping into this lake)”

Soon after his video surfaced on the web, many Shah Rukh Khan fans came forward to help him. Commenting on his video a few asked for his Paytm number, while others asked him to not take a drastic step. A user wrote, “Aise marke Pathan dikh jayegi ??….bhai zinda reh ke apne fav actor se jeene ka andaz seekho, movies toh aati jaati rahegi …. Marke kya haasil hoga …mehnat karo ….koi lakhon ki ticket toh hai ni !”

While another said, “What use you are to the nation and your own family if your life is a throwaway for an entertainer? What difference a movie makes in your life? It doesn’t earn you money, respect, fame. Watch movies for entertainment only.”

A third user said, “Send me your info I can send you money to buy a ticket.”

Meanwhile, this afternoon we told you that Pathaan will arrive with the trailer of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee. Co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the film will hit the screens on February 24.

