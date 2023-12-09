Bollywood is possibly witnessing its best phase, with as many as three films in the 1000 crore club in 2023. The first two are Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan and Jawan, and the third sure-shot affair is Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. The action-drama is enjoying a glorious run at the box office and is already a successful affair, taking into consideration the budget, costs, and earnings so far. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

In the first week, Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial accumulated an earth-shattering sum of 338.63 crores at the Indian box office. The film witnessed a clash with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur but conquered the throne from the word go. The reactions have been highly polarised due to its violent content. But Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol’s film continues to witness fast-filling shows at the ticket windows.

Animal Budget & Returns

Made on a massive budget of 200 crores, Animal has already added a Return on Investment (ROI) of about 138.63 crores to its kitty. When converted into a percentage, that’s approximately 69.31%. Within seven days of its theatrical run, it is a successful affair at the Indian box office with a ‘plus’ verdict.

Animal will soon be a ‘hit’ affair at the box office

In order to achieve the hit verdict, Animal will have to hit the 400 crore mark and attain 100% returns. Well, given its smooth run, that will be a cakewalk scenario. Expectations from the film are to unlock the 600 crore milestone at the Indian box office. And that shall be the real game-changer for Ranbir Kapoor, his team, and Bollywood!

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has left behind all his biggies to achieve the highest week-one collections. The throne was previously conquered by Sanju with collections of 202.51 crores. So Sandeep Reddy Vanga has turned out to be the lucky charm for the actor and clearly hit the ball out of the park.

Animal at the worldwide box office

In terms of worldwide collections, Animal has left behind Bollywood hot-shots, including Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi). It entered the 600 crore club with the conclusion of day 8. Currently, Ranbir Kapoor’s film is ranked #10 on the list of highest Bollywood grossers at the worldwide box office.

About Animal

The action-thriller also stars Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. It was released on December 1, 2023. There are a few more days left before Dunki and Salaar arrive at the ticket windows, and that’s when the real Bollywood clash will begin.

