The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has written a strongly worded letter to the chairperson of the Central Board Film Certification (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi asking him for a thorough probe into Vishal Krishna’s allegations.

The letter, of which this writer has a copy, asks Joshi to take immediate action so as to not tarnish the CBFC’s image.

The IFTDA(the Indian Film& Television Directors’ Association) has asked for a CBI inquiry into Vishal Krishna’s allegations against the CBFC.

Reacting to these rapid developments, Vishal Krishna tells this writer he is pleased with the aftermath of his expose. “It was about time producers stopped hiding behind their collective silence. I just hope it never happens in any government office . I have seen corruption to the core in all its permutations . But this was first time I was the victim. I am sure in the days to come more and more producers will come forward with their horror tales of extortion.”

Reacting to the CBFC’s defence that the persons demanding money for film certification are not registered as part of the organization Vishal quips, “Then it is even worse than I thought. Who are these people demanding money from producers on the censor board’s behalf? The CBFC can’t shrug off its responsibility saying it has nothing to do with the people demanding money on their behalf. When a business organization is raided, the first to be questioned are the owners. They can’t shrug off their responsibility. I demand a thorough investigation into this racket.”

Must Read: Not Salman Khan But Allu Arjun Was The First Choice For Bajrangi Bhaijaan, The Pushpa Actor Declined To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan In The Potential Bollywood Debut For This Reason!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News