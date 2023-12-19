Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is finally and probably entering the next zone and has completed phase 1 of the release with almost $28 million collection overseas, which is almost 232 crore valued in Indian currency. The gangster drama has broken many records and set new targets for the upcoming biggies Dunki and Salaar.

Currently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama has crossed the lifetime box office (phase 1) of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR in 17 days. While Kannada superstar Yash’s film collected $27 Million, SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR collected $27.4 million. Animal has crossed these numbers in just 17 days.

According to data documented by trade analyst Nishit Shaw, Animal has done quite well overseas in 17 days. The film has already created many records and might break another one or two in the upcoming 2 – 3 days before Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas arrive in their full glory.

A Glorious 17-day run

Animal had a magnificent 17-day run at the overseas box office. Ranbir Kapoor gave Indian Cinema its 10th 100 crore opener worldwide and grossed 116 crore on day 1. This was the highest opening ever in the history of non-holiday releases.

Finishes Seventh In Bollywood

Coming to Bollywood films and their collections overseas, Animal finishes seventh. It fails to beat 3 Deepika Padukone films, 2 Shah Rukh Khan films, 2 Aamir Khan films, and one Salman Khan. Here’s a breakdown of the highest-grossers of Phase 1 in Bollywood overseas.

Pathaan – $49.30 Million Jawan – $48 Million Dangal – $30.7 Million Padmaavat – $29.15 Million Bajrangi Bhaijaan – $28.64 Million Dhoom 3 – 28.33 Million Animal – 28 Million (17 Days)

Top Opener In North America

Animal opened at $2.77 Million and was the top opening Indian film in the North American region. It surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, which is now at the second spot with $2.53 Million, and Tiger 3’s $1.91 Million, which is now in the third spot.

Highest Grossing region – North America

Animal registered a whopping $13.65 million collection in 17 days in North America. However, it has become the highest-grossing Indian film ever in the Australian region and Canada.

Here’s a breakdown of the film’s collection overseas in 17 days.

USA & Canada: $13.65M

Mexico: $4.7M

Australia & New Zealand: $3.76M

UK & Ireland: $2.61M

Germany: $272K

Europian Union: $550K

Asia Pacific: $1.5M

Others: $1M (estimated)

