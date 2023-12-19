Animal is continuing its victory run. Even on its third Monday, the film ended up collecting 5 crores, which is a very good number. This further goes on to show that there is still a lot of steam left in the film and though it will face a jolt in the coming days due to Christmas releases Dunki and Salaar, over a period of time it will settle down again.

Just like the first two Mondays, the film has dropped by less than 50% when compared to Fridays. That further goes on to show how well the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has been accepted by the audiences and its way beyond just the weekend film. Also, as has been the case on each of the three Sundays, the growth has been muted when compared to Saturday, and that’s mainly because night shows aren’t as occupied due to the running length. As a result the Monday holds are better, which is helping it get further into the record books.

The film has now collected 519.64 crores and by tomorrow it would be the third highest grossing film ever as it will go past the lifetime numbers of Gadar 2. Then the next target is Pathaan and even that should be surpassed over a period of time, hence making Animal the second highest grosser ever after Jawan. Post that, all eyes would be on Dunki and whether the Shah Rukh Khan starrer ends up challenging Animal, hence pushing it down back to the third spot.

Exciting times indeed!

