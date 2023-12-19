Sam Bahadur has achieved a respectable milestone. The film has now crossed the 75 crores milestone at the box office. The third weekend has really helped its cause as it is now collecting rather well. That’s the whole reason why the Monday hold, too, has been good at 1.50 crores, and that’s nice for a film that is in its third week.

It had earlier seemed like a touch and go for the film when it came to the 75 crores milestone, but now Sam Bahadur will go around 8-10 crores ahead of that in its final run. It should bring in a further 3 crores between today and tomorrow, and then, depending upon the shows that it manages to post the arrival of Dunki on Thursday, its final run would be decided. One thing is for sure: its collections will get into the lakhs zone, and it would require some push for it to get back over the 1 crore mark on Saturday, Sunday, and then Monday, which is Christmas.

Sam Bahadur somehow manages to do that, then it would be really good as then its collections beyond 85 crores mark would be assured. Currently, the Vicky Kaushal starrer stands at 75.50 crores, and it would be truly remarkable if it manages to go past his Zara Hatke Zara Bachke lifetime of 88 crores in its final run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

