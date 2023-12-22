Salaar is finally out in theatres, and as expected, the mass movie lovers have shown a mad response at ticket windows. Starring Prabhas in a titular role, the film has taken an earth-shattering start and recorded the best Indian opening of 2023 by surpassing Prabhas’ own Adipurush. Keep reading to learn how the biggie performed on day 1!

Record-breaking advance booking

As we reported, Salaar saw a humongous response coming in for the opening day advance booking. Across the country, over 22 lakh tickets were sold and an amount of 49 crores gross was amassed for day 1 through pre-sales. This turned out to be the best response for any Indian film in 2023. Before it, Leo was at the top with 46.10 crores gross.

Day 1 estimates of Salaar

Prabhas’ unparalleled stardom in the Telugu-speaking states has resulted in an earth-shattering start. Other circuits, too, have contributed handsomely with the factor of Prashanth Neel’s brand and favorable word-of-mouth coming into play. As per early trends flowing in, the film is aiming to close its day 1 at 95-98 crores net collection (all languages).

It’s a crazy response, and if night occupancies remained strong, we might even get a 100-crore net opener at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, Salaar has already emerged as the biggest opener of 2023 by surpassing Adipurush’s day 1 collection of 89 crores net.

The golden run continues till Monday!

It’s a festival season, and Salaar will get to enjoy the benefit of it. Of course, the film will witness a noticeable dip tomorrow as the start itself has been massive. Still, impressive numbers will come, and the trend will stay till Monday (Christmas Day). Post that, it’ll be interesting to see how the hold is maintained during weekdays, as it will decide where the film is heading in the lifetime run.

