It was predicted in this column that Dunki will take an opening of 30 crores and if the advance booking really picks up and the momentum builds by the evening and night shows then even 35 crores is possible. Well, even though the numbers didn’t quite stretch towards the extent end, at least the bare minimum expectation was taken care of, what with 29.20 crores been collected at the box office.

This is a good number indeed and if one doesn’t quite take into consideration the new benchmark that has been set by the Big 4 (Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan, Animal) then actually these are very good collections. Each of these four films has been a hardcore action film due to which the interiors as well as single screens too joined the party in a huge way. In case of Dunki, it’s more of a geo-social drama and actually more into My Name Is Khan zone with a dash of humour added to it. Hence, the numbers which have come in are good indeed.

Today, Salaar has released and hence there would be a dip in collections evidences. However, all eyes are on the Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani film to grow from tomorrow onwards. Ideally, it would be looking at hitting the 40 crores mark on Sunday and/or Christmas Day, as that would indicate an excellent momentum build up for weekdays to follow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

