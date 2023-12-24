After collecting 29.20 crore on Thursday and then 20.12 crore on Friday, Dunki has now shown growth again on Saturday. The film brought in 26 crores* more, and yet again, it’s the big cities and the multiplex audiences that are contributing in a larger way here.

Of course, it would have been so much better had the collections hit the 30 crores mark today. That’s the kind of barometer that’s looked at when it comes to a biggie, and considering it’s the third day of the film’s run, it should have come by now.

However, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki is not really running solo, and Salaar (Hindi) has turned out to be a much more formidable challenge than it was expected.

Still, the fact that the film has seen a jump is good news, and now the stage is set for Sunday. Further jump in the same proportion today would be rather good for the film as that would mean good acceptance amongst its target audience at least.

What the film is eventually aiming for is to go past the 200 crore mark in the quickest time possible and then add on bonus numbers. So far, it has collected 75.32 crores* already, and while the 100 Crore Club entry will happen rather conveniently today, the numbers that come in tomorrow on Christmas would add further weight to the proceedings so that it plays on strong till next weekend and then pile on further.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Salaar Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Set To Score Another Solid Day With Milestone Of 20 Crores Already Crossed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News